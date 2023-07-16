Ameriprise Financial, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $7.26 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a report issued on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.51. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $29.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

AMP stock opened at $339.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $222.43 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

