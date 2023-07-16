RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives $221.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $192.15 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.88.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -41.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

