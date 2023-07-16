Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.94.

NYSE:CNI opened at $118.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

