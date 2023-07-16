Analysts Set Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Target Price at GBX 783

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 783 ($10.07).

VTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 933 ($12.00) to GBX 880 ($11.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 740 ($9.52) to GBX 580 ($7.46) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.52) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 760 ($9.78) to GBX 871 ($11.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 725 ($9.33) to GBX 750 ($9.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Vistry Group Price Performance

LON:VTY opened at GBX 698 ($8.98) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 728.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 748.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.53. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 502 ($6.46) and a one year high of GBX 947.50 ($12.19). The firm has a market cap of £2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.56, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

