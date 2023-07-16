Analysts Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target at $26.71

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after buying an additional 458,414 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after buying an additional 1,544,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,288,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,037,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after buying an additional 114,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.91 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

