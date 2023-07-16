Analysts Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target at $116.83

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

