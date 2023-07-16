Brokerages Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. Repsol has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $16.94.

Repsol Increases Dividend

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Repsol had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Repsol will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.29. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Further Reading

