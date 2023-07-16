Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 4,494.43

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,494.43 ($57.82).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($65.61) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($55.96) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,800 ($61.75) to GBX 4,400 ($56.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,651 ($59.84) to GBX 4,474 ($57.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($57.25) to GBX 4,580 ($58.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

LON BKG opened at GBX 4,022 ($51.74) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,120 ($40.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,549 ($58.52). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,046.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,131.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

