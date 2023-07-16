Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives C$97.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$97.25.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$77.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.03. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$63.29 and a 12 month high of C$88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$80.44.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.26%.

(Get Free Report

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.