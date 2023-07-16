Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives GBX 710.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 710.71 ($9.14).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.91) to GBX 780 ($10.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.59) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 713 ($9.17) to GBX 700 ($9.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Lancashire Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 610 ($7.85) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 595.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 597.19. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -61,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 391.60 ($5.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 670 ($8.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lancashire Company Profile

In other Lancashire news, insider Natalie Kershaw sold 5,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 628 ($8.08), for a total transaction of £31,914.96 ($41,058.74). In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw sold 5,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 628 ($8.08), for a total value of £31,914.96 ($41,058.74). Also, insider Bryan Joseph acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 624 ($8.03) per share, with a total value of £13,728 ($17,661.13). 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Articles

