Brokerages Set South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) PT at $223.33

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOUHY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on South32 from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 195 ($2.51) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.22) to GBX 255 ($3.28) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. South32 has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $17.10.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

