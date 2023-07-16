Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives $12.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Vivendi Stock Down 0.8 %

VIVHY opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Vivendi Increases Dividend

About Vivendi

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

