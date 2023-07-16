Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives $12.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.78.
Separately, Barclays cut shares of Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.
Vivendi Stock Down 0.8 %
VIVHY opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.
Vivendi Increases Dividend
About Vivendi
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vivendi
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.