United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives $39.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Price Performance

United Bankshares stock opened at $29.09 on Thursday. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.01.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lacy I. Rice III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at $978,871.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,950 shares of company stock valued at $322,581. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

(Get Free Report

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.