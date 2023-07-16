Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Up 3.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $100.00. The stock traded as high as $91.15 and last traded at $89.69. 3,141,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,109,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.01.

TTD has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 22,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,564,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 526,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,870,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,790. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

