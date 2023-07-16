AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading 3.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. The company traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.22. 257,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,227,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AHCO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.03.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,788,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after purchasing an additional 313,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 834.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,940,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,459 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after acquiring an additional 308,727 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 111.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $744.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.