Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b rating to a c+ rating. The stock traded as low as $32.18 and last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 1869188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,004,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,135,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,932 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 92.96%.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.