Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vertex Energy traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 264,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,591,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James Gary Rhame acquired 4,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,721.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $533,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,604,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $92,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.53 million. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 36.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

