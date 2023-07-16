Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Trading Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $100.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brunswick traded as low as $83.82 and last traded at $85.00. 80,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 586,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.30.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brunswick Stock Down 5.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after buying an additional 478,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 136.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,414 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 80.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $22,270,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.03.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.