Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $120.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. 8,150,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 18,022,410 shares.The stock last traded at $112.74 and had previously closed at $107.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COIN. Barclays downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.52.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,681,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,681,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,284 shares of company stock valued at $21,682,721. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Coinbase Global by 231.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

