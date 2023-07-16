TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Barclays downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.71, but opened at $11.00. Barclays now has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00. TELUS International (Cda) shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 600,157 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TIXT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,925,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,028,000 after acquiring an additional 931,866 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,143,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,191,000 after buying an additional 428,579 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 248,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $738.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 17.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

