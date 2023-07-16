Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $13.00. Hayward shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 905,040 shares.

Specifically, CFO Eifion Jones sold 34,620 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $470,485.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,204.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $696,824.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,147.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $470,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,204.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,749,429 shares of company stock worth $185,202,241 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.13 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 16.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after acquiring an additional 129,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the period.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

