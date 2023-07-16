UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $447.75, but opened at $462.55. UnitedHealth Group shares last traded at $469.72, with a volume of 1,969,042 shares traded.

The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.80.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 7.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $447.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

