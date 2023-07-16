Aehr Test Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,218 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,344 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEHR. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $49,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,702 shares of company stock worth $97,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 18.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $48.96 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.92 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.