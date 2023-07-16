Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $165.00. The stock had previously closed at $171.10, but opened at $176.20. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $177.46, with a volume of 446,052 shares.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.70 and a 200 day moving average of $130.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

