Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $8.50. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Leslie’s traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 8322926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

LESL has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,125,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,586,000 after buying an additional 251,350 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,574,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,470,000 after purchasing an additional 816,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,540,000 after purchasing an additional 305,277 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Trading Down 29.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. Analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

