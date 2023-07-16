Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.96, but opened at $40.93. Camtek shares last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 47,990 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $72.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 21.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

