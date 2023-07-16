Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley now has a $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00. Boyd Gaming traded as high as $72.39 and last traded at $71.83, with a volume of 55626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.43.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

