Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $350.00. The stock traded as high as $328.17 and last traded at $327.66, with a volume of 15219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $323.44.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.70.

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total transaction of $483,767.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total transaction of $155,478.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,943.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total value of $483,767.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.19.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

