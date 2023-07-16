Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Expands By 623.9%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 623.9% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forafric Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forafric Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Forafric Global by 1,543.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forafric Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Forafric Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Forafric Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFRI opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Forafric Global has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.