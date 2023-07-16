Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Update

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the June 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Affimed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $92.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.21. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 271.06% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Affimed

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFMD. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Affimed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 24,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,523,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 144,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 67,313 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 422,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 900,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 56,957 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.