Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.64, but opened at $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Glaukos shares last traded at $76.78, with a volume of 42,963 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $197,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,407 shares of company stock worth $7,328,984 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Glaukos by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 509,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 83,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Glaukos by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,520,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,191,000 after acquiring an additional 194,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

