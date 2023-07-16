Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Adagene Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Adagene has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adagene stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adagene Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adagene in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

