Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 193.5% from the June 15th total of 405,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acacia Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.40. Acacia Research has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

Insider Transactions at Acacia Research

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 75.75%.

In other Acacia Research news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty bought 40,000 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 40,000 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten Hoover sold 12,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,200,000 after buying an additional 15,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,997,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research

(Get Free Report)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.