Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Update

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the June 15th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclarion

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 1.00% of Aclarion at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclarion Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACON opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. Aclarion has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.37.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

