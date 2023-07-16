AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 375.4% from the June 15th total of 233,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 970,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACIU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AC Immune in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

AC Immune Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.68. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

