Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the June 15th total of 56,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atlantic American stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.28.
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
