Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the June 15th total of 56,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American Price Performance

Atlantic American stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlantic American Company Profile

AAME has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic American from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.