AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the June 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AADR opened at $50.73 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Increases Dividend

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.

