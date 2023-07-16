Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Sells £287,786.16 in Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Rochussen sold 63,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.87), for a total value of £287,786.16 ($370,238.21).

Polar Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON POLR opened at GBX 467 ($6.01) on Friday. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 380.50 ($4.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 559.48 ($7.20). The firm has a market cap of £472.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,415.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 505.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Polar Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 32 ($0.41) dividend. This is an increase from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is presently 13,939.39%.

