Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Buys £19,627.39 in Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider David J. B. Shearer bought 53,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,627.39 ($25,250.73).

Speedy Hire Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:SDY opened at GBX 36.90 ($0.47) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.42 million, a PE ratio of 902.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.04. Speedy Hire Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 29.75 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 48.60 ($0.63). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.42.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Speedy Hire Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.