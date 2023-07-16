Insider Buying: Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Insider Buys £476 in Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) insider Laurence Mulliez bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £476 ($612.38).

MGAM opened at GBX 277 ($3.56) on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 12-month low of GBX 211 ($2.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.50 ($4.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £790.47 million, a P/E ratio of 923.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 280.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 294.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

