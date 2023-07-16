Insider Selling: XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Insider Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) insider Ben Bramhall sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.39), for a total value of £1,860,000 ($2,392,898.49).
XPS Pensions Group Trading Up 1.1 %
LON:XPS opened at GBX 187 ($2.41) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £387.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2,671.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.41. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 114.50 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 190 ($2.44).
XPS Pensions Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,428.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About XPS Pensions Group
XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than XPS Pensions Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.