Insider Selling: XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Insider Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) insider Ben Bramhall sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.39), for a total value of £1,860,000 ($2,392,898.49).

XPS Pensions Group Trading Up 1.1 %

LON:XPS opened at GBX 187 ($2.41) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £387.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2,671.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.41. XPS Pensions Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 114.50 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 190 ($2.44).

XPS Pensions Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,428.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About XPS Pensions Group

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities upped their price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 205 ($2.64) to GBX 210 ($2.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 216 ($2.78) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

