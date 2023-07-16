Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Insider Acquires £6,050 in Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) insider Bob Cowdell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £6,050 ($7,783.35).

Bob Cowdell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Bob Cowdell purchased 5,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £6,300 ($8,104.98).

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Bob Cowdell purchased 10,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £12,800 ($16,467.26).

Real Estate Credit Investments Price Performance

Shares of RECI stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.56) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of £278.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 0.46. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a one year low of GBX 109.50 ($1.41) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.93).

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

About Real Estate Credit Investments

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

