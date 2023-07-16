Insider Buying: Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON) Insider Purchases £69,375,000 in Stock

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) insider John Wardle bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,775 ($35.70) per share, with a total value of £69,375,000 ($89,251,254.34).

Ironveld Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of IRON stock opened at GBX 0.32 ($0.00) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £11.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.21. Ironveld Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Get Ironveld alerts:

Ironveld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. The company owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Ironveld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironveld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.