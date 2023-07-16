Insider Buying: Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON) Insider Purchases £69,375,000 in Stock

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) insider John Wardle bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,775 ($35.70) per share, with a total value of £69,375,000 ($89,251,254.34).
Ironveld Trading Up 8.6 %
Shares of IRON stock opened at GBX 0.32 ($0.00) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of £11.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.21. Ironveld Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.40 ($0.01).
Ironveld Company Profile
