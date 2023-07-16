Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 18th. Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BK opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

