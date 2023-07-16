AAR (AIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AAR Stock Down 0.0 %

AIR opened at $58.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AAR has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIR shares. Benchmark increased their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

AAR Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AAR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AAR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AAR by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of AAR by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

