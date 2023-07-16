Synchrony Financial (SYF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 18th. Analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

