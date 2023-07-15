Channel Wealth LLC Buys New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

