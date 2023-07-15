Channel Wealth LLC Invests $248,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $86.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.96. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

