Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.84 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 116.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 216.20%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

