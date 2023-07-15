Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DG opened at $163.16 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, June 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

